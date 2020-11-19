Emily Martell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Martell
Offers telehealth
Emily Martell is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI.
Emily Martell works at
Center for Womens Primary Care100 Dudley St Fl 2, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-1122
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Seen her for the first time today, and she was absolutely wonderful. So knowledgeable in my issues, and came up with a plan. Thankful to finally receive some answers after searching for 2 years.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508407388
