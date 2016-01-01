See All Family Doctors in Concord, NC
Emily Patterson, PA-C

Family Medicine
Overview

Emily Patterson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. 

Emily Patterson works at Novant Health Primary Care Poplar Tent in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Primary Care Poplar Tent
    9955 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord, NC 28027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1124
    About Emily Patterson, PA-C

Specialties

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1477046340
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

