Emily Patterson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Emily Patterson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC.
Novant Health Primary Care Poplar Tent9955 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (704) 951-1124
- Anthem
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1477046340
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Emily Patterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Patterson accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
