Emily Parker, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Parker, PA
Overview
Emily Parker, PA is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Emily Parker works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Surgical Associates Columbia Medical Park NE114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 430, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Parker?
About Emily Parker, PA
- General Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1952844623
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Parker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Emily Parker using Healthline FindCare.
Emily Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Parker works at
Emily Parker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.