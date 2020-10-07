Emily Obertance has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Obertance, FNP-BC
Overview
Emily Obertance, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Morgantown, WV.
Emily Obertance works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Virginia University Department of Anesthesiology1 Medical Center Dr # 8133, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Obertance?
I have been with her for 4 years as my PCP. She is very nice and listens to all my concerns. She took time to investigate my acute problem until we discovered the cause.
About Emily Obertance, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659706463
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Obertance accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Obertance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Obertance works at
6 patients have reviewed Emily Obertance. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Obertance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Obertance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Obertance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.