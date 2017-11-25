See All Psychologists in Norwell, MA
Psychology
Dr. Emily Mohr, PHD is a Psychologist in Norwell, MA. 

Dr. Mohr works at Southshore Medical Center in Norwell, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    South Shore Medical Center Inc.
    143 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 551-0999
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Nov 25, 2017
    Dr Mohr is a God send! I can not begin to express how she has help me see myself from the inside out.Dr Mohr is incredibly easy to talk to.she has the nack of knowing when to ask me question or when it's just best to let me ramble on. Her professionalism,the trust I have in her, the ease of our conversations are just a few of the many reasons I'm so very lucky to call her my Doctor!
    John Demakis in Bridgewater — Nov 25, 2017
    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1790988467
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohr works at Southshore Medical Center in Norwell, MA. View the full address on Dr. Mohr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

