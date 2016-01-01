Emily Lachiatto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Lachiatto, PA
Overview
Emily Lachiatto, PA is a Physician Assistant in Worcester, MA.
Emily Lachiatto works at
Locations
-
1
Plantation Street Location385 Grove St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 595-2000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Emily Lachiatto, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952373193
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Lachiatto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Lachiatto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Lachiatto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Lachiatto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Lachiatto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.