Overview

Emily Labonte, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Emily Labonte works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Crossing myGeneration Senior Clinic
    5230 Boulder Hwy Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 940-1560
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 26, 2022
    Emily always listens and takes a good care of my health. I’m very satisfied of her work. She is also always smiling.
    Fran Deblef — Mar 26, 2022
    About Emily Labonte, FNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1336486182
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Labonte has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Labonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Labonte works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Emily Labonte’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Emily Labonte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Labonte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Labonte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Labonte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

