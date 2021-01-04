Emily Kopek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Kopek, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Kopek, PA is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 10820 Kingston Pike Ste 9, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 367-9506
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Kopek?
Emily’s really helped me with my thyroid and hormone imbalance. She’s been a great resource for me!
About Emily Kopek, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801168232
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Kopek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Emily Kopek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Kopek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Kopek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Kopek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.