Dr. Emily Jones, OD

Optometry
Overview

Dr. Emily Jones, OD is an Optometrist in Scranton, PA. 

Dr. Jones works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Scranton in Scranton, PA with other offices in Honesdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503
    Northeastern Eye Institute - Honesdale
    626 Park St, Honesdale, PA 18431
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Aug 03, 2017
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Jones. I've only seen her a few times, but she has always been very nice, knowledgeable, and extremely thorough. Every member of the office staff was also very nice, respectful, and helpful. This is an office that you can feel comfortable going to, (rather than dreading like some other offices), because you'll be treated well by everyone, and the Dr. is excellent.
    Kingston, PA — Aug 03, 2017
    About Dr. Emily Jones, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1164872727
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Jones, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.