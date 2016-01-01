Emily Johnson, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Johnson, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Johnson, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC.
Emily Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Allcare Rhode Island1710 Rhode Island Ave Nw, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 787-1979Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Johnson?
About Emily Johnson, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609386788
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Johnson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Johnson works at
Emily Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.