Emily Jing, PA-C
Overview
Emily Jing, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Emily Jing works at
Locations
Ian Purcell MD Apc7625 Mesa College Dr Ste 200A, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 223-2172
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jing is not going to skip anything that is needed. I was so relieved. She ordered test to determine what was really going on. Might seem strange. But there is some relief, when we knew what is going on. At the end of the day Parkinson was the destroyer. And Dr Jing was on our team. Now I am on a journey that their is no cure for.
About Emily Jing, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1154806487
