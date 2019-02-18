See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Geriatric Medicine
Emily Hilderman, ARNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Emily Hilderman works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Northgate in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    UW Medicine Primary Care at Northgate
    314 NE Thorton Pl, Seattle, WA 98125

  UW Medical Center - Montlake

Feb 18, 2019
She takes care of my mom and I've been so impressed by her. Knows her stuff. She goes out of her way to follow up and has helped guide my mom through some difficult aspects of aging and really walked me through it as well. She is friendly and warm and my mom loves seeing her. Really lives up to the highest standards for nurse practitioners.
Anna in Seattle, WA — Feb 18, 2019
About Emily Hilderman, ARNP

Specialties
  Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1063845006
