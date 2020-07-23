See All Physicians Assistants in Traverse City, MI
Emily Hedley, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Emily Hedley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Western Michigan University Pa Program-Masters Of Science In Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.

Emily Hedley works at Great Lakes Plastic Surgery Ctr in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Plastic Surgery Ctr
    5085 Anna Dr Ste A, Traverse City, MI 49684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 23, 2020
    Emily and her staff are very welcoming. She does a great job in explaining what to expect and what the procedure will be. I appreciate how much knowledge she has about skin cancer and taking preventative measures for it.
    Camala Gillette — Jul 23, 2020
    Photo: Emily Hedley, PA-C
    About Emily Hedley, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942584875
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western Michigan University Pa Program-Masters Of Science In Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Hedley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Hedley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emily Hedley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Hedley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Hedley works at Great Lakes Plastic Surgery Ctr in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Emily Hedley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Emily Hedley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Hedley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Hedley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Hedley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

