Emily Hedley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Western Michigan University Pa Program-Masters Of Science In Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.



Emily Hedley works at Great Lakes Plastic Surgery Ctr in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.