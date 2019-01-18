See All Counselors in Lufkin, TX
Overview

Emily Havard, LPC is a Counselor in Lufkin, TX. 

Emily Havard works at Dawn Smith in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dawn Smith
    Dawn Smith
600 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904
(936) 639-3233
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 18, 2019
    Love Mrs. Emily we have been seeing her for about 1 year and plan on many more. she has truly helped me and my family in so many ways. She is one of them counselors you never wanna lose. She messages you and checks on you if she knows you have large issues between visits or if your visits are far apart and always finds a way to relate with you. Very easy to talk to and truly helps in so many ways.
    — Jan 18, 2019
    About Emily Havard, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033412309
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Havard, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Havard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emily Havard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Havard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Emily Havard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Havard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Havard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Havard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

