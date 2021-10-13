See All Counselors in Coeur D Alene, ID
Emily Hart, MED is a Counselor in Coeur D Alene, ID. 

Emily Hart works at Emily M. Hart, MED, LCPC in Coeur D Alene, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Emily M. Hart, MED, LCPC
    1015 W Ironwood Dr Ste 200, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    I worked with Emily as a patient for over two years and I have to say, she really helped be with my issues after a 17+ years in a toxic relationship that finally ended in divorce. She helped me to see myself through different eyes. Many times I cried and many others I stirred by anger, frustration or outright hatred. She help guide me to seeing what caused the issues, how I was reacting to them and how to quiet the internal critic and regain control of my life. Even though I am not currently in her care, I know that with a phone call I can reach out and she will be there to assist and guide as the situation requires it. It means a lot to know that someone is there to support you when you need it the most. Thank you for all your help Emily.
    Mike — Oct 13, 2021
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1184790677
    • Eastern Washington University
    Emily Hart, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emily Hart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Hart works at Emily M. Hart, MED, LCPC in Coeur D Alene, ID. View the full address on Emily Hart’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Emily Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Hart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

