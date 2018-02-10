See All Nurse Practitioners in Lancaster, PA
Emily Fox, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Emily Fox, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lancaster, PA. 

Emily Fox works at Lancaster Family Health in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lancaster Family Health
    1950 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 392-7986
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 10, 2018
    My experience as a patient with Emily Fox has been excellent. I feel like she hears my concerns and focuses on my best interest, as well as what is important to me. I definitely recommend her for primary medical care.
    Beverly — Feb 10, 2018
    About Emily Fox, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184171746
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Fox, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emily Fox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Fox works at Lancaster Family Health in Lancaster, PA. View the full address on Emily Fox’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Emily Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

