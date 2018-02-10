Emily Fox, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Fox, CRNP
Overview
Emily Fox, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lancaster, PA.
Emily Fox works at
Locations
Lancaster Family Health1950 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 392-7986
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience as a patient with Emily Fox has been excellent. I feel like she hears my concerns and focuses on my best interest, as well as what is important to me. I definitely recommend her for primary medical care.
About Emily Fox, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184171746
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Fox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Fox accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Emily Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.