Emily Fischer, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Fischer, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Fischer, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in King, NC.
Emily Fischer works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Mountainview Medical216 Moore Rd, King, NC 27021 Directions (336) 571-7927
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Fischer?
I appreciate a provider who takes the time to address my concerns. Emily is great!
About Emily Fischer, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1235612813
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Fischer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Fischer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Fischer works at
Emily Fischer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.