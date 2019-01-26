See All Family Doctors in King, NC
Emily Fischer, FNP

Family Medicine
Overview

Emily Fischer, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in King, NC. 

Emily Fischer works at Novant Health Mountainview Medical in King, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Mountainview Medical
    Novant Health Mountainview Medical
216 Moore Rd, King, NC 27021
(336) 571-7927
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 26, 2019
    I appreciate a provider who takes the time to address my concerns. Emily is great!
    — Jan 26, 2019
    Specialties

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1235612813
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

