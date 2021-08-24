See All Physicians Assistants in La Fayette, GA
Emily Elswick, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Emily Elswick, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Emily Elswick, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in La Fayette, GA. 

Emily Elswick works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Lafayette in La Fayette, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Lafayette
    611 E Villanow St, La Fayette, GA 30728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Emily Elswick?

Aug 24, 2021
She is a very good physician she listens she doesn't rush you she makes sure she got all your concern . She never let me down Medication she prescribed helping me. I recommend her highly.
Carolyn Hunt — Aug 24, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Emily Elswick, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Emily Elswick, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Emily Elswick to family and friends

Emily Elswick's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Emily Elswick

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Emily Elswick, PA-C.

About Emily Elswick, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1568910461
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA
Undergraduate School

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Emily Elswick, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Elswick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Emily Elswick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Emily Elswick works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Lafayette in La Fayette, GA. View the full address on Emily Elswick’s profile.

Emily Elswick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Elswick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Elswick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Elswick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.