Emily Elswick, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Elswick, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in La Fayette, GA.
Emily Elswick works at
Locations
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Lafayette611 E Villanow St, La Fayette, GA 30728 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very good physician she listens she doesn't rush you she makes sure she got all your concern . She never let me down Medication she prescribed helping me. I recommend her highly.
About Emily Elswick, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1568910461
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
