Emily Ellington, CNM

Midwifery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Emily Ellington, CNM is a Midwife in Matthews, NC. 

Emily Ellington works at Novant Health Southeast OB/GYN in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Southeast OB/GYN
    1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 300, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2620

About Emily Ellington, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1407523772
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

