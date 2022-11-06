See All Nurse Practitioners - Pediatrics in New York, NY
Emily Coppedge, NP

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Emily Coppedge, NP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Emily Coppedge works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Neurology
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 06, 2022
    my daughter has a hard time dealing with type 1 diabetes but Emily Coppedge has been incredibly supportive and kind. Plus, she knows how to manage things. Highly recommended
    — Nov 06, 2022
    Photo: Emily Coppedge, NP
    About Emily Coppedge, NP

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114301009
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Coppedge, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Coppedge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emily Coppedge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Coppedge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Coppedge works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Emily Coppedge’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Emily Coppedge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Coppedge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Coppedge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Coppedge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

