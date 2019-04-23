Emily Cooper, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Cooper, FNP
Overview
Emily Cooper, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD.
Emily Cooper works at
Locations
Westview Urgent Care5100 Buckeystown Pike Ste 186, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Emily is an intelligent and insightful practitioner. She listens well and does not rush through appointments. She is an empathetic and caring woman who truly wants the best possible outcomes for her patients. Her exams are very detailed and she asks the right questions to get to the heart of an issue. She is on top of her game and I trust her diagnostic and treatment skills without reservation.
About Emily Cooper, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336667021
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Cooper accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
