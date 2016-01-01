Emily Clayton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Clayton, PA-C
Overview
Emily Clayton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA.
Emily Clayton works at
Locations
-
1
University of Wash Medex Northwest4311 11th Ave NE Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 616-4001
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Clayton?
About Emily Clayton, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1477901106
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Clayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Clayton works at
Emily Clayton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Clayton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Clayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Clayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.