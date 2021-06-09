See All Neuropsychologists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Emily Caster, PSY.D

Clinical Neuropsychology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Caster, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Caster works at Nuance Neuropsychology LLC in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nuance Neuropsychology LLC
    510 N Washington St Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 946-9048
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 09, 2021
    Dr Caster was amazing. She truly cares about her patients. Thanks to her, my teenage daughter has improved significantly--she is finally enjoying life. I am so grateful. I highly recommend Dr Caster. She is just wonderful.
    Lauren M. — Jun 09, 2021
    About Dr. Emily Caster, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598994840
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Neuropsychology Associates of Fairfax
    Residency
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School

