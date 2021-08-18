See All Counselors in Shreveport, LA
Super Profile

Emily Cascio, LPC

Counseling
5 (110)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Emily Cascio, LPC is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA. 

Emily Cascio works at Emily B. Cascio, LLC, Shreveport, LA in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heather L Howard, LPC
    321 Southfield Rd Ste 104, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 415-9180
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Management Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • LSU First
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2021
    I love going to see Mrs.Casio ! She tells it to me straight and isn’t afraid to call out my true insecurities in life and I need that. So thankful to finally have someone who understands me!
    — Aug 18, 2021
    About Emily Cascio, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1215116314
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana Tech University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Cascio, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Cascio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emily Cascio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Cascio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Cascio works at Emily B. Cascio, LLC, Shreveport, LA in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Emily Cascio’s profile.

    110 patients have reviewed Emily Cascio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Cascio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Cascio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Cascio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

