Emily Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Carter, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Carter, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT.
Emily Carter works at
Locations
Southwest Community Health Ctr968 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06605 Directions (203) 330-6000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
My visit on Friday, 9/25/2020 was very good, as usual. I have always found Dr Emily Carter to be so professional, extremely thorough and so calming and caring. I was so impressed with her after seeing her on a Saturday morning ' walk in' visit , a few years ago and I really liked her entire profile as a health practitioner that I continued to see her. I have been very happy with all my visits and I have found her to be very steady and consistent.
About Emily Carter, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1477068773
