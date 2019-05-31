See All Nurse Practitioners in Jackson, MS
Emily Brumfield, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Emily Brumfield, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS. 

Emily Brumfield works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 31, 2019
    She is fantastic with my son who has epilepsy. She explains things clearly and never rushes us. She goes above and beyond for him. She has possibly found his medicine combination if he will take it as prescribed. She is always extremely pleasant and compassionate with him and me. He is 22 now but I still go in with him and she is still just as welcoming to me. She listens to how medication makes him feel and adjusts accordingly. I think she has figured out his personal medicine combination! We love her and she has given him/us hope for his future.
    Wanda C. in Brookhaven, MS — May 31, 2019
    Photo: Emily Brumfield, NP
    About Emily Brumfield, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013103613
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

