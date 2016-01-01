See All Counselors in Montrose, CO
Emily Bowman, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Emily Bowman, LPC

Counseling
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Emily Bowman, LPC is a Counselor in Montrose, CO. 

Emily Bowman works at Old Rose Building in Montrose, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Old Rose Building
    419 N 1st St, Montrose, CO 81401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 417-3772

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Emily Bowman?

Photo: Emily Bowman, LPC
How would you rate your experience with Emily Bowman, LPC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Emily Bowman to family and friends

Emily Bowman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Emily Bowman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Emily Bowman, LPC.

About Emily Bowman, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447448832
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Emily Bowman, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Bowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Emily Bowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Emily Bowman works at Old Rose Building in Montrose, CO. View the full address on Emily Bowman’s profile.

Emily Bowman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Bowman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Bowman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Bowman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Emily Bowman, LPC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.