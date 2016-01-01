Dr. Boudreaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emily Boudreaux, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Boudreaux, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lafayette, LA.
Dr. Boudreaux works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 261-6480
-
2
The Emerge Center for Communication Behavior and Development7784 Innovation Park Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70820 Directions (225) 343-4232
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emily Boudreaux, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063774701
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boudreaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boudreaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boudreaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.