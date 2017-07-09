Emily Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Anderson, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Anderson, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 734 W 47th St, Chicago, IL 60609 Directions (773) 537-3221
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Anderson?
She is good.
About Emily Anderson, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437403755
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Emily Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.