Emily Anderson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Emily Anderson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, DE. 

Emily Anderson works at Champaign Dental Group in Wilmington, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Examination Mgmt Services Inc
    3521 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 543-5454
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 04, 2021
    Emily is a Phenomenal practicioner. Delaware Progressive as a practice has been so impressive. I try to be as educated as I can regarding health and medicine, and I went through quite a few general practitioners until I found Emily and I’m so glad I did. She is extremely knowledgeable, and I trust her which is huge for me. She has never steered me wrong and Is never too busy to answer inquiries.
    About Emily Anderson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205496072
    Frequently Asked Questions

