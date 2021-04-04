Emily Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Anderson, PA-C
Overview
Emily Anderson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, DE.
Emily Anderson works at
Locations
Examination Mgmt Services Inc3521 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 543-5454
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Emily is a Phenomenal practicioner. Delaware Progressive as a practice has been so impressive. I try to be as educated as I can regarding health and medicine, and I went through quite a few general practitioners until I found Emily and I’m so glad I did. She is extremely knowledgeable, and I trust her which is huge for me. She has never steered me wrong and Is never too busy to answer inquiries.
About Emily Anderson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205496072
