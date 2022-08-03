See All Family Doctors in Greencastle, IN
Emily Adams, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Emily Adams, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greencastle, IN. 

Emily Adams works at Greencastle Family Health in Greencastle, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Acute Medical Care PC
    1145 Indianapolis Rd, Greencastle, IN 46135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Aug 03, 2022
Emily is an asset to the community. She is experienced and has our family's full trust. When you want someone who will walk with you through everything and give great care, then you want her on your team!
B. Jones — Aug 03, 2022
About Emily Adams, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1710060033
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Emily Adams, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Emily Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Emily Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Emily Adams works at Greencastle Family Health in Greencastle, IN. View the full address on Emily Adams’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Emily Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Adams.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

