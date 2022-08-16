Dr. Emilio Martinez-Lezama, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Lezama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilio Martinez-Lezama, OD
Dr. Emilio Martinez-Lezama, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Jonathan M Frantz MD PA12731 New Brittany Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 418-0999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Fort Myers Eye Center1537 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 481-7799
Walmart Pharmacy 10-406317105 San Carlos Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931 Directions (239) 437-8450
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Intelligent, thorough and has excellent bedside manner!
- Optometry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Southern College of Optometry (in affiliation with Eye Centers of Florida
- Southern College of Optometry
- VPI and SU (Virginia Tech)
Dr. Martinez-Lezama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez-Lezama accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez-Lezama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez-Lezama speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Lezama. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Lezama.
