Emiliana Leyva, AGACNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Emiliana Leyva, AGACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Emiliana Leyva works at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Del Sol Medical Center
    10301 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 595-9000
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 30, 2021
    NP Emiliana Leyva is a Godsend to patients. She will listen to your concerns, analyze your labs (not just review your current labs) and order additional diagnostic tests. She is determined to help her patients and to reassure them that what they are experiencing is real. I truly am grateful for her time. These are the type of medical professionals that should set an example of how patients should be treated. I look forward to my next appointment with NP Leyva.
    Krystal VM — Jul 30, 2021
    About Emiliana Leyva, AGACNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245890136
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emiliana Leyva has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Emiliana Leyva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emiliana Leyva works at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Emiliana Leyva’s profile.

    Emiliana Leyva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emiliana Leyva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emiliana Leyva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emiliana Leyva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

