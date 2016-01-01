See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Davis, CA
Emese Parker, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Emese Parker, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Davis, CA. 

Emese Parker works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Davis, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pessary Insertion Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

About Emese Parker, NP

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English, Hungarian
  • Female
  • 1508196379
Education & Certifications

  • Simmons College (B.S. In Nursing)
  • Woodland Memorial Hospital

