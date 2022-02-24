Emerald Sonico, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emerald Sonico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emerald Sonico, FNP-C
Overview
Emerald Sonico, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2950 E Flamingo Rd Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 780-5875
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Emerald Sonico has been my primary care physician for about a year now and she is too wonderful for words! I have a rare disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) and I have yet to find a doctor that can take care of all the problems it causes. Most doctors have never even heard about it and don't want to know anything about it. I watched my dad and brother slowly deteriorate from this disease and die from all the complications it causes over many years. I have given up a couple times and was ready to stop trying to move and let the end come. Emerald has worked hard to tackle all the problems and pain and I am now thriving and ready to fight back to a "real life". Thank you so much Emerald, Iris and Susan!!!!!
About Emerald Sonico, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265998736
Frequently Asked Questions
Emerald Sonico has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
