Emanuel Mugu, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emanuel Mugu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emanuel Mugu, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emanuel Mugu, PT is a Physical Therapist in Houston, TX.
Emanuel Mugu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emanuel Miano Mugu, PT2121 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 379-7358
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emanuel Mugu?
About Emanuel Mugu, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1861877813
Frequently Asked Questions
Emanuel Mugu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emanuel Mugu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emanuel Mugu works at
Emanuel Mugu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emanuel Mugu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emanuel Mugu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emanuel Mugu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.