Dr. Emanuel Hiras, DC
Overview
Dr. Emanuel Hiras, DC is a Chiropractor in Hazlet, NJ.
Dr. Hiras works at
Locations
Glenwood Premier Dental, 1 Bethany Rd Ste 1, Hazlet, NJ 07730, (732) 264-5124
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's very flexible when it comes to appointments and he listens to all your concerns before deciding on what to do. 10/10 would recommend
About Dr. Emanuel Hiras, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Greek
- 1942379037
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiras speaks Greek.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.