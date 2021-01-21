Emanuel Avezbakiyev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Emanuel Avezbakiyev, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emanuel Avezbakiyev, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16 E 16th St Ste 2, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 206-5200
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Very professional. Patient and kind.
About Emanuel Avezbakiyev, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447358197
