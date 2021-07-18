Dr. Elyse Tursi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tursi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elyse Tursi, DC
Overview
Dr. Elyse Tursi, DC is a Chiropractic Nutritionist in Commack, NY. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 66 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 462-0801
-
2
One Integrative Wellness100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 307, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 299-9313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tursi?
Dr. Tursi is a pleasure to be with! She is kind, attentive, caring & down to earth :)
About Dr. Elyse Tursi, DC
- Chiropractic Nutrition
- English
- 1639625775
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tursi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tursi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tursi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tursi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tursi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tursi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tursi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.