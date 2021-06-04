See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Elvira Prifti, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Elvira Prifti works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwest Medical Associates
    4750 W Oakey Blvd Ste 3B, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199

Jun 04, 2021
Professional, thorough, compassionate, and knowledgeable. Everything one could want or expect from their healthcare professional. She was especially understanding when I got emotional, and assured me we will get answers to my healthcare problems.
Janet Park — Jun 04, 2021
About Elvira Prifti, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942848429
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Elvira Prifti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Elvira Prifti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Elvira Prifti works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Elvira Prifti's profile.

Elvira Prifti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elvira Prifti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elvira Prifti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elvira Prifti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

