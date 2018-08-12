Dr. Elvira Aletta, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aletta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elvira Aletta, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elvira Aletta, PHD is a Psychologist in Amherst, NY.
Dr. Aletta works at
Locations
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was very nervous contacting Dr Aletta. I have a problem with depression and it's difficult to speak to people about it. Dr Aletta made me feel good about me. She helped me understand myself so much better than I ever had before and i learned how to deal with my anxiety and depression. She's the real deal. She see's through all my excuses but doesn't make me feel bad about me. She finds the right words to encourage me and i feel like I'm doing better in life than I ever have before!
About Dr. Elvira Aletta, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1497749600
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aletta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aletta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aletta works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aletta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aletta.
