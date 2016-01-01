See All Nurse Practitioners in Orland Park, IL
Elvia Ortiz

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Elvia Ortiz is a Nurse Practitioner in Orland Park, IL. 

Elvia Ortiz works at University Of Chicago Health Specialists in Orland Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ of Chicago Med - Clinical Labs At Orland Park
    14290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 834-8295
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

About Elvia Ortiz

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831675743
Frequently Asked Questions

Elvia Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elvia Ortiz works at University Of Chicago Health Specialists in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Elvia Ortiz’s profile.

Elvia Ortiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elvia Ortiz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elvia Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elvia Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

