Elton Hume, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elton Hume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elton Hume, LMHC
Overview
Elton Hume, LMHC is an Individual Counselor in Orlando, FL.
Elton Hume works at
Locations
-
1
Hope Counseling Center, Inc.7212 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 697-6607Wednesday12:30pm - 7:00pmThursday12:30pm - 7:00pm
-
2
Hope Counseling Center, Inc.8585 SE 147th Pl, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (407) 697-6607Tuesday12:30pm - 7:00pmFriday12:30pm - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elton Hume?
Excellent therapist...Christian based - really understands the problem and gets to the solution quickly
About Elton Hume, LMHC
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1427247683
Frequently Asked Questions
Elton Hume has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elton Hume accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elton Hume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elton Hume works at
4 patients have reviewed Elton Hume. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elton Hume.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elton Hume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elton Hume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.