See All Nurse Practitioners in Pontiac, MI
Elsina John, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Elsina John, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Elsina John, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pontiac, MI. 

Elsina John works at Oak Street Health Pontiac in Pontiac, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Pontiac
    462 N Telegraph Rd, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 572-6414

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Elsina John?

Photo: Elsina John, NP
How would you rate your experience with Elsina John, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Elsina John to family and friends

Elsina John's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Elsina John

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elsina John, NP.

About Elsina John, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073185997
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Elsina John, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elsina John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Elsina John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elsina John works at Oak Street Health Pontiac in Pontiac, MI. View the full address on Elsina John’s profile.

Elsina John has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elsina John.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elsina John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elsina John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.