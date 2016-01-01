Elsina John, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elsina John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elsina John, NP
Overview
Elsina John, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pontiac, MI.
Elsina John works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Pontiac462 N Telegraph Rd, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (877) 572-6414
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elsina John?
About Elsina John, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073185997
Frequently Asked Questions
Elsina John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elsina John works at
Elsina John has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elsina John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elsina John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elsina John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.