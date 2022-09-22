Elsie Deleon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elsie Deleon, RN
Overview
Elsie Deleon, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Elsie Deleon works at
Locations
Christus Spohn Family Health Center - Westside4617 Greenwood Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78416 Directions (361) 857-2872
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I only recently started with Ms Deleon as my primary care provider, but she has been fantastic. It’s easy to get an appointment with her in office or virtual if it’s more convenient. I definitely felt as though she listens and understands my concerns, and reacts appropriately.
About Elsie Deleon, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700166436
Frequently Asked Questions
Elsie Deleon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elsie Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elsie Deleon works at
3 patients have reviewed Elsie Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elsie Deleon.
