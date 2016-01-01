Elsbet Servay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elsbet Servay, FNP-BC
Elsbet Servay, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
General Medical Associates10 Union Sq E Frnt 3G, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8100
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982032827
Elsbet Servay accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elsbet Servay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elsbet Servay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elsbet Servay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elsbet Servay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elsbet Servay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.