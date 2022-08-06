Elsa Orlandini, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elsa Orlandini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elsa Orlandini, PSY
Elsa Orlandini, PSY is a Psychologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY.
Miami Psychology Group Miami Location1 SE 3rd Ave Ste 3000, Miami, FL 33131 Directions (305) 205-6745Monday7:00am - 11:00pmTuesday7:00am - 11:00pmWednesday7:00am - 11:00pmThursday7:00am - 11:00pmFriday7:00am - 11:00pmSaturday7:00am - 11:00pmSunday7:00am - 11:00pm
I was in an abusive marriage and I did not know how to get out of it. I didnt think I would be ok and she held my had through the process. I feel she is my angel and I would be depressed and desperate if I stayed in such a terrible marriage.
- Psychology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780716035
- Citrus Health Network
- CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY
Elsa Orlandini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elsa Orlandini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elsa Orlandini speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Elsa Orlandini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elsa Orlandini.
