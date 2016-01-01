Elsa Marban, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elsa Marban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elsa Marban, PSY
Overview
Elsa Marban, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Elsa Marban works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Florida Case Management Services2264 Sw 7th St, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 631-0778
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elsa Marban?
About Elsa Marban, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1447294988
Frequently Asked Questions
Elsa Marban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elsa Marban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elsa Marban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elsa Marban works at
Elsa Marban speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Elsa Marban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elsa Marban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elsa Marban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elsa Marban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.