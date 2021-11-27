Dr. Elsa Lee, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elsa Lee, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elsa Lee, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Little Neck, NY. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 25418 Northern Blvd, Little Neck, NY 11362 Directions (646) 389-2283
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee helped me understand more about the way I learn. She was extremely respectful and I felt comfortable opening up to her.
About Dr. Elsa Lee, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English, Chinese
- 1043718505
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- New York University Medical Ctr
- New York University
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
