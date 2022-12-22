Overview

Dr. Elon Luzon, OD is an Optometrist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Luzon works at Mittleman Eye in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.