Dr. Elon Luzon, OD

Optometry
5 (558)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Elon Luzon, OD is an Optometrist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Luzon works at Mittleman Eye in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Palm Beach
    2000 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 400, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Jupiter/Gardens
    601 University Blvd Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia
Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia

Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • TPA
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 558 ratings
    Patient Ratings (558)
    5 Star
    (537)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 22, 2022
    It is hard for a big busy office to make a patient feel valued but Dr Luzon and his staff at Dr Mittleman’s office were interested in me as a person and not just another patient. Everyone was authentic and friendly, I was evaluated thoroughly, they explained the options and did not try to “sell” me anything. A great experience.
    Joan Baker — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Elon Luzon, OD

    • Optometry
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1700989845
    Education & Certifications

    • National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda
    • PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elon Luzon, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luzon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    558 patients have reviewed Dr. Luzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luzon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

