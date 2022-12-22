Dr. Elon Luzon, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elon Luzon, OD
Overview
Dr. Elon Luzon, OD is an Optometrist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Luzon works at
Locations
West Palm Beach2000 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 400, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Jupiter/Gardens601 University Blvd Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- TPA
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It is hard for a big busy office to make a patient feel valued but Dr Luzon and his staff at Dr Mittleman’s office were interested in me as a person and not just another patient. Everyone was authentic and friendly, I was evaluated thoroughly, they explained the options and did not try to “sell” me anything. A great experience.
About Dr. Elon Luzon, OD
- Optometry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1700989845
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luzon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luzon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
558 patients have reviewed Dr. Luzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luzon.
